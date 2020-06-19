How to save and scan a Snapchat profile code in 2 different ways

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters You can scan a Snapchat code directly from another phone or by having one sent to you and saving it to your camera roll.

You can scan a Snapchat code for your own profile or a friend’s using the app’s camera screen or your mobile device’s camera roll.

Before you scan a Snapcode, you will need to go to a profile and view or save its Snapcode.

A Snapcode is a ghost-shaped barcode unique to your Snapchat account, and it serves as an easy way to identify and share your profile with others.

It’s easy to share your Snapcode with friends and, likewise, to scan others’ codes and add them to your friend list.

Scanning a Snapcode from the camera screen is by far the easiest option. However, you can scan a Snapcode from your camera roll if you saved your own or had a friend send theirs to you.

Once you save it to your photo library, you can use an upload option to add a friend using their Snapcode or allow others to add that same friend.

Here’s how to scan a Snapcode in two different ways.

How to find and save a Snapcode



1. Open the Snapchat app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

3. Tap on your Snapcode at the top of the profile screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your code consists of a yellow square and a ghost icon surrounded by black dots.

4. A pop-up window will appear. Tap “Save Snapcode” to save a photo.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider By saving your code, you can send it to your friends via text message or another sharing app to scan later from their camera roll.

5. If you want to save a friend’s Snapcode, navigate to your chat history.

6. Tap their profile icon in the upper left-hand corner.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This will open a friend’s profile.

7. Tap the three dots in the upper right-hand corner to open a menu.

8. Scroll to and tap Share Snapcode.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Locate the ‘Share Snapcode’ option for your friend.

9. Send this username to another Snapchat friend at this time.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Others can now scan the friend’s code using their camera screen.

How to scan a Snapcode from your camera roll



1. If a friend has texted, Bluetooth shared, or Airdropped you a photo of their Snapcode, save it to your camera roll.

2. Open the Snapchat app and tap your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner of the camera screen.

3. Select the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner to access your Snapchat settings.

4. Select Snapcodes.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This is beneath the Snap Store and above the Filters & Lenses option.

5. Choose Scan from Camera Roll.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose to scan a Snapcode from your camera roll.

6. Locate and select the Snapcode in your camera roll to scan it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider An X-Ray filter will fluctuate on the selected image as it scans.

7. When it’s done, the Snapcode will turn into a winking ghost icon, and a pop-up will give you the option to add the person as a friend.

How to scan a Snapcode from the camera screen

1. Open your Snapchat camera screen.

2. With your friend’s Snapcode viewable on their mobile device’s screen, tap and hold your camera screen over their Snapcode.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A rotating circle of music notes and other icons will move as it scans.

3. A pop-up will give you the option to add that person as a friend.

