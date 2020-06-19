How to save and scan a Snapchat profile code in 2 different ways

Marissa Perino
Lucy Nicholson/ReutersYou can scan a Snapchat code directly from another phone or by having one sent to you and saving it to your camera roll.
  • You can scan a Snapchat code for your own profile or a friend’s using the app’s camera screen or your mobile device’s camera roll.
  • Before you scan a Snapcode, you will need to go to a profile and view or save its Snapcode.
  • A Snapcode is a ghost-shaped barcode unique to your Snapchat account, and it serves as an easy way to identify and share your profile with others.
  • Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

It’s easy to share your Snapcode with friends and, likewise, to scan others’ codes and add them to your friend list.

Scanning a Snapcode from the camera screen is by far the easiest option. However, you can scan a Snapcode from your camera roll if you saved your own or had a friend send theirs to you.

Once you save it to your photo library, you can use an upload option to add a friend using their Snapcode or allow others to add that same friend.

Here’s how to scan a Snapcode in two different ways.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Apple)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US699.99 at Walmart)

How to find and save a Snapcode

1. Open the Snapchat app.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

3. Tap on your Snapcode at the top of the profile screen.

How to scan a snapcode 1Marissa Perino/Business InsiderYour code consists of a yellow square and a ghost icon surrounded by black dots.

4. A pop-up window will appear. Tap “Save Snapcode” to save a photo.

How to share a snapcode 2Marissa Perino/Business InsiderBy saving your code, you can send it to your friends via text message or another sharing app to scan later from their camera roll.

5. If you want to save a friend’s Snapcode, navigate to your chat history.

6. Tap their profile icon in the upper left-hand corner.

How to share a snapcode 3Marissa Perino/Business InsiderThis will open a friend’s profile.

7. Tap the three dots in the upper right-hand corner to open a menu.

8. Scroll to and tap Share Snapcode.

How to share your Snapcode 4Marissa Perino/Business InsiderLocate the ‘Share Snapcode’ option for your friend.

9. Send this username to another Snapchat friend at this time.

How to share a Snapcode 5Marissa Perino/Business InsiderOthers can now scan the friend’s code using their camera screen.

How to scan a Snapcode from your camera roll

1. If a friend has texted, Bluetooth shared, or Airdropped you a photo of their Snapcode, save it to your camera roll.

2. Open the Snapchat app and tap your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner of the camera screen.

3. Select the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner to access your Snapchat settings.

4. Select Snapcodes.

How to share Snapcode 6Marissa Perino/Business InsiderThis is beneath the Snap Store and above the Filters & Lenses option.

5. Choose Scan from Camera Roll.

How to share Snapcodes 7Marissa Perino/Business InsiderChoose to scan a Snapcode from your camera roll.

6. Locate and select the Snapcode in your camera roll to scan it.

How to share Snapcodes 8Marissa Perino/Business InsiderAn X-Ray filter will fluctuate on the selected image as it scans.

7. When it’s done, the Snapcode will turn into a winking ghost icon, and a pop-up will give you the option to add the person as a friend.

How to scan a Snapcode from the camera screen

1. Open your Snapchat camera screen.

2. With your friend’s Snapcode viewable on their mobile device’s screen, tap and hold your camera screen over their Snapcode.

How to share Snapcodes 9Marissa Perino/Business InsiderA rotating circle of music notes and other icons will move as it scans.

3. A pop-up will give you the option to add that person as a friend.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.