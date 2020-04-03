How to scan barcodes or QR codes on an Android device using a third-party app

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It’s easy to scan barcodes and QR codes with an Android device.

You can scan barcodes on an Android using your device’s camera and a third-party app, making it easy to get information about a product’s price, official name, and more.

You can also use your Android’s camera (with an app or on its own, depending on your device) to scan QR codes, which lets you open internet links and perform Google searches.

Barcodes and their newer counterpart, QR codes, can be found everywhere. You probably take them for granted as they help you ring up your groceries at the store, check in for your flight at the airport, and find a bus schedule.

If you have an Android phone or tablet, you don’t need to buy any fancy equipment to scan these codes – you can use the camera that’s built into your device.

Here’s what you need to know about scanning barcodes and QR codes using an Android device, including how to scan them.

How to scan a barcode or QR code on an Android device



Most new Android phones have scanning capabilities built into their camera apps for QR codes. In other words, all you have to do is open the camera app and hold the code up to the camera lens.

Some older Android models, however, require third-party software to scan QR codes, and any Android will need a third-party app to scan barcodes. Luckily, there are dozens of free barcode- and QR code-scanning apps available on the Google Play Store.

These apps are nearly all the same, and will help you scan both barcodes and QR codes with ease.

Here’s how to set them up:

1. Open the Google Play Store and search for “barcode scanner.”

2. Find the app you want, install it, and then open it on your Android device.

3. Hold a barcode or QR code up to the box that appears in the middle of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider Your phone should detect the code whether it’s held in sideways or not.

4. Once the barcode has been read, the app will offer you several options based on what you’ve scanned. You may have the option to go directly to a website, launch a Google search, or save the information onto your phone.

