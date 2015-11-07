Meg Whitman was having such a rough time getting employees to say the company's new name that she put out this video

HP HP CEO Meg Whitman

Earlier this week, HP began life as two separate companies. One of those companies is calling itself HP Inc. The other is calling itself Hewlett Packard Enterprise, or HPE.

Given that for decades the world has used “HP” to refer to “Hewlett Packard,” everyone wants to call that new company “HP Enterprise,” even most of its 200,000-ish employees.

But that won’t do, the execs at that company say. They insist that employees (and preferably the world) use the full “Hewlett Packard Enterprise.” If the seven syllable name just won’t roll off your tongue, you’ve been given their blessing to use the stock symbol, HPE. But for goodness sake, do not call them HP Enterprise.

(Interestingly, internally for the last year, top execs have been referring to the two different companies as “I” for HP Inc. an “E” for HPE.)

Getting employees to use Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been such an uphill battle, that top marketing manager Henry “Hank” Gomez starred in a humorous video explaining the whole name thing to employees.

In it, he admitted that he had a “horrible” high school nick name: “Magic Gus.” He showed a picture of himself as an awkward adolescent and didn’t explain the nickname further. Now we’re pretty sure that the whole company has started calling him Magic Gus.

The video was done under the nod of Whitman, who comes from a consumer marketing background where naming products is brutally important. She makes a cameo at the end of the video, although she doesn’t mention any embarrassing high school nicknames.

Tongue-in-cheek videos seems to be all the rage at HP (in its various incarnations and spellings) after it used a funny video to counter reports that the company was enforcing a dress code on its programmers.

