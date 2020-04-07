How to save voicemails on your Android using a built-in app or third-party alternative

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The built-in voicemail app conveniently lets you save voicemails on most Androids.

If you want to save a voicemail on Android, you don’t just have to leave it in your inbox and hope you don’t delete it – there’s a few ways to actually save them.

You can use a visual voicemail app to save the messages separately, sometimes without limit, and even utilise handy features, like transcription.

Alternatively, you can also save voicemails by sending them to yourself and storing them somewhere externally.

Voicemails are normally simple and discardable things – someone calls you, leaves a message asking you to call them back or giving you some information, you listen, you call back or make a note, and you delete the message. Simple.

However, some voicemails are a little more precious than that – maybe a parent or loved one called and left you a kind encouraging message, or your child left you one that was so sweet and adorable you couldn’t bear to delete it. Or perhaps you’re in a legal proceeding of some kind and need to save all correspondence with a certain party.

No matter what the reason is why you want to save a message, you don’t have to just leave it in your inbox and assume you’ll remember not to delete it.

Most Android phones come with a visual voicemail app that will allow you to save voicemails for future use, but if yours doesn’t, there are plenty of third-party apps that you can download to help you.

Some of these apps even have better functionality than the ones provided by your mobile carrier.

How to save voicemails on an Android

If you’d rather not download an external app, and prefer to save your voicemails a different way, there is a workaround that you can use with almost any voicemail app, built-in or otherwise.

The example here is for a Google Pixel, but this method will work with most Android phones.

1. In your voicemail app, find and select the voicemail you want to save.

2. In the full-screen version of the voicemail details, tap “Send to…”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the voicemail you want to save, then tap ‘Send to…’

3. From here you can send the voicemail to yourself, either through an audio attachment on a text message, or in an email. In some cases, you may be able to share it as a file through a service like Google Drive.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select the method you would like to use to send the voicemail to yourself.

4. Save the file to the place of your choosing: You could store it somewhere on your phone, or externally on a computer or other device.

How to save voicemails on an Android using third-party apps

YouMail has been around for about a decade, and it’s an excellent app for keeping your voicemails organised. Not only can you store up to 100 voicemails at once, you can also organise them into folders, and access them from your computer if you’d like.

As a bonus, YouMail will also block spam calls automatically, and tell the caller that your number has been disconnected so they won’t call again. The app can also host free conference calls, which is great for businesses.

While Google Voice is actually intended to be a whole separate phone number and a complete alternative to your phone’s built-in calling app, its built-in visual voicemail is extremely comprehensive, and if you don’t want to get a new phone number there’s a way to port your old one into the app.

Google Voice also allows you to access your voicemails from your computer, and also blocks spam.

Plus, it has no limit to the number of voicemails it will hold, and can even transcribe your voicemails for you in multiple languages.

InstaVoice is very similar in features to the last two apps: it allows for unlimited voicemail storage, and allows you to separate voicemails and missed calls into tabs.

As a small bonus, it does have a chat feature, but it only works to chat with other people who also have the InstaVoice app.

What is cool and unique about this app is that it allows you to connect up to ten numbers at once, which is extremely useful if you have separate business and personal numbers.

