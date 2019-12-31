How to save a video from Facebook Messenger on your iPhone or Android phone

Shutterstock It’s easy to save a video from Facebook onto your mobile device.

Photos and videos are shared online every day, and you may want to save some of these moments on your phone.

Maybe your brother sent you a funny video of the family dog, or your mum found a cute video of you when you were young. Regardless of the context, saving videos sent through Facebook Messenger is quite simple.

Unfortunately, you cannot save videos that were shared directly from Facebook. The video must be uploaded by the sender via Facebook Messenger.

This process is similar for iPhones and Android phones, although the buttons you’ll need to press may have slightly different labels. For this guide, we will be using screenshots from an iPhone to provide illustrations.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to save a video from Facebook Messenger



1. Open the Facebook Messenger app.

2. Scroll through your list of contacts and find a conversation that has a video you want to save on your phone.

3. Hold the video file while it is still in preview mode. After holding the video for a few seconds, tap the “Save” option as it appears on the screen. Remember, you cannot save videos that were originally uploaded on Facebook. You can only save videos that were uploaded by someone else (like a video recorded on the person’s phone).

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Hold the video until the option ‘Save’ appears.

4. Exit out of the app and go to your phone’s media gallery to find the saved video. You can watch and or edit the video once it is saved – in the Photos app on an iPhone, or in the analogous photo app on an Android.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Head to the photos app on your phone to find the saved video.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.