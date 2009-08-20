How To Save Print: Use More Mugshots

Depressed about the death of print? Don’t be! There’s still hope.



According to ABC15.com, an ABC affiliate in Arizona, one newspaper out west is killing it, even in this economy.

It’s called The Slammer and it’s full of nothing but mugshots, which are free. Impressively, the CorMedia LLC. paper costs more than most of its competitors and outsells them all (according to the single vendor ABC 15 interviewed, at least).

ABC15.com reports:

On the counter next to the cash register between mints and gum is an unusual paper that has become one of the most popular items inside one east Phoenix convenience store.

The 15-page paper, called The Slammer, is nothing more than mug shots of wanted and arrested people and short crime stories, but it’s a hot seller.

“I buy one every week, every week I look forward to it,” said Phoenix resident Rouchan Harris while holding the latest edition.

Those who work at the gas station, who didn’t want ABC15 to state the store’s exact location, say they sell 10 to 15 copies of the paper each day which is more than the newspapers and magazines it has on the rack.



The Slammer costs one dollar, which is more than most newspapers.

