The Simple Trick That Will Help You Save Cash On Meat

Meat can be expensive, but there are ways to get your protein and cash in on some great savings. Here’s how to make sure you’re getting the best deal on your family’s meals.



The first thing to keep in mind is the day of the week you’re purchasing your meat.

Supermarkets generally mark down prices in the mornings, so try shopping in the middle of the day to score the best deals and selection.

Another tip: Just ask! If you see that a package of meat or poultry is approaching its sell-by date, find a manager and ask him or her if the price can be lowered.

Establishments will likely mark the package down, which keeps the product moving and its customers happy.

When buying proteins, you want to keep them as fresh for as long as possible. To do so, make sure to do all of your other grocery shopping before you hit the meat and poultry aisle.

You want to add these perishables to your cart last to reduce the time they spend outside of their cold cases.

If you know you won’t be returning home for a while, make use of a small cooler in your trunk to keep perishables insulated and extra fresh.

It will cost you under $10 for a travel size cooler, which can come in handy for more than just groceries.

So, the next time you’re out shopping for the family, keep these tips in mind. They’ll make sure you stay a cut above the rest.

This story was originally published by DailyFinance.

