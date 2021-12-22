I saved over $7,000 on a dream trip to French Polynesia with easy travel hacks. Here’s how I did it.

- French Polynesia is expensive, but I found ways to save money and still have a bucket list trip.
- I saved money with travel hacks such as signing up for a hotel membership that earned free nights.
- Here’s how I used upgrades, perks, and freebies to save $7,000 in Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora Bora.
They also cost a pretty penny, starting at $600 a night and up. Way up.
And in such remote settings, everything from food to activities is expensive. It’s not unusual to see a hotel menu charging $30 for a cheeseburger and chips.
All added up, splurging on a once-in-a-lifetime, week-long vacation could easily top $20,000 when you factor in transpacific and inter-island flights and transportation, upscale overwater bungalow accommodations, meals and drinks, and activities.
We certainly didn’t have a $20,000 budget, nor did we have any interest in backpacking, staying in low-cost hostels, or traveling on a shoestring budget to such a bucket-list locale.
Below, I share the key things we did to save more than $7,000 on our trip, as well as how much each expense would have cost if I hadn’t used these money-saving measures.
Prices are rounded to the dollar, based on the exchange rate at the time of our November 2021 vacation: 100 French Pacific Francs (XPF) equals $.96 USD.
Accommodations on the island of Tahiti run from $80 for a bedroom with a shared bath in a guesthouse (also called a pension) to $800 for an overwater bungalow.
We considered booking two nights at the Royal Tahitien, a moderately priced hotel on a black-sand beach. That would have cost us about $380 for two nights.
Instead, we rented an apartment on Airbnb, which cost $216 for two nights.
We originally booked this inexpensive apartment but were moved to this one (under the same management) at my request and at the same cost after I learned the pool at our original apartment was closed.
Savings: $164
Instead, we walked into town from our conveniently located Airbnb, and only paid for one pre-planned evening transfer from the airport when we arrived, which was $40.
Savings: $60
Savings: $118
Savings: $3,666
We opted to support a local business instead of going to a Polynesian-themed buffet dinner and dance show (similar to a Hawaiian luau), which would have cost us about $182.
Savings: $115
However, we packed our own inexpensive gear and happily spotted stingrays and tropical fish by snorkeling multiple times daily on our own. It was so outstanding, we never felt like we were missing out by not booking an official excursion.
Savings: $96
Instead of paying $70 per person for a hotel-provided boat transfer from the airport to our next accommodations at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana, we took a free ferry provided by Air Tahiti to the town of Vaitape, which is on the main island of Bora Bora.
At the Vaitape boat dock, taxis were waiting. We took one to our hotel for just $24.
Savings: $116
Before booking these reservations, I joined the InterContinental Ambassador program for a $200 annual fee. While the enrollment fee wasn’t cheap, membership comes with complimentary room upgrades, a $20 restaurant/bar credit per stay, and the guarantee of a late check-out at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties, so I felt like it was worth it.
Additionally, Ambassador members receive one complimentary weekend night at any InterContinental hotel or resort worldwide to be used in a 12 month period. I thought this was the best perk, as a hotel night could easily cost much more than $200.
For our stay at the InterContinental Le Moana, I paid $586 for a Beach Bungalow but was upgraded to a gorgeous Horizon Overwater Bungalow worth about $350 more per night, according to the front desk clerk.
We also used our $20 food and beverage credit and received two free welcome drinks on arrival ($16), courtesy of the Ambassador membership.
Savings: $186 (taking into consideration the initial $200 Ambassador membership fee)
The free night was valid on the second night of a minimum two-night paid stay (e.g. not booked with points through the IHG Rewards loyalty program) with no blackout dates or significant restrictions.
I paid $1,334 for one night instead of two in an Emerald Overwater Bungalow, the lowest room category. Had I paid for both nights, my budget would have quickly ballooned.
“At the sole discretion of the hotel, the hotel may provide room upgrades greater than one category,” reads the InterContinental Ambassador Terms and Conditions.
Perhaps there were no other one-category-higher bungalows available, so we were given the super-luxe, four-category upgrade. Whatever the reason, I didn’t ask any questions and was delighted to enjoy the sprawling accommodations.
Between the free night and the room upgrade, not to mention the $20 food and beverage credit and free welcome drinks ($16), we saved quite a bit at this luxury hotel.
Savings: $1,820
Costing about $50 per person, it might seem expensive, but these lavish spreads include typical breakfast favorites and then some: made-to-order omelets, waffles, pancakes, crepes, fresh fruit, baked goods, sausage, bacon, hash browns, cereal, and yogurt.
Also available were local dishes, such as raw and cooked fish, and savory items like sauteed vegetables, cold cuts, and miso soup.
While I’m not encouraging people to skip meals, we didn’t start to think about a full meal again until the late afternoon.
Given that a sandwich, pasta dish, individual pizza, or plate of tacos each cost around $20 at lunchtime, and a bottle of mineral water at a hotel restaurant was $7, plus service fees and tax, a hotel lunch could easily cost us at least $50 daily.
Savings: $400
We also shopped locally for beer, though it wasn’t necessarily cheap. A six-pack of the local beer, Hinano on sale cost us about $12 at the market, but that’s still less expensive than $8 per draft at hotel bars.
And on a few nights, instead of spending $10 to $20 for an appetizer at a hotel happy hour, we’d nibble on a baguette (just $.62) and cheese ($4) purchased at a market on our bungalow deck.
Savings: $200
But when a violent rainstorm canceled our flight, we had to pivot plans quickly.
We decided to scrap Maupiti, since going for just one night before flying back to the US wasn’t worth the travel (plane, water taxi, land taxi) or cost to get there.
Instead, we purchased an evening flight back to Papeete and booked a last-minute room for $130 at the budget Tahiti Airport Motel. With so many extravagant stays under our belt, we didn’t mind something more modest for just a quick stopover.
We also used our $20 restaurant/bar credit and had welcome drinks ($16).
Savings: $275 (factoring in the cheaper airport motel the first night)
When we arrived at the airport in Tahiti at the start of our trip, we were handed a flyer detailing that return COVID tests at the airport on our departure day were available for $48 apiece.
Instead, my husband and I went to a local pharmacy the day before our flight, just a 15-minute walk from our hotel.
There, a pharmacist plucked self-tests off the shelf, administered them, and charged us just $17 each for the service. Her signed and stamped pieces of paper noting our negative results worked just fine when we showed them to the gate agent, allowing us to board our first of three flights home.
Savings: $62
Of course, our methods might not work for everyone. Others with different vacation styles might prefer indulgent gourmet meals every day, rental cars, pricey souvenirs, or multiple day-long tours and excursions.
And, with $7,000 still in the bank, we have enough left over to plan our next big trip, where I certainly plan to save money wherever I can.