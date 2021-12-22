I saved over $7,000 on a dream trip to French Polynesia with easy travel hacks. Here’s how I did it.

Instead of a hotel, we stayed in an Airbnb in Tahiti to kick off our French Polynesia vacation.

All international flights land in Papeete, Tahiti, so that’s the first stop for anyone traveling internationally to French Polynesia.

Accommodations on the island of Tahiti run from $80 for a bedroom with a shared bath in a guesthouse (also called a pension) to $800 for an overwater bungalow.

We considered booking two nights at the Royal Tahitien, a moderately priced hotel on a black-sand beach. That would have cost us about $380 for two nights.

Instead, we rented an apartment on Airbnb, which cost $216 for two nights.

We originally booked this inexpensive apartment but were moved to this one (under the same management) at my request and at the same cost after I learned the pool at our original apartment was closed.

Savings: $164