- How to save MySpace in seven steps [PaidContent]
- Michael Wolff’s Newser takes $2.5 million in funding [PaidContent]
- Google re-does the way it comes up with new products [WSJ]
- Google gets in trouble for not blocking porn searches in China [WSJ]
- Layoffs at ABC [PaidContent]
- Microsoft says Google’s AppSync funks with Outlook [WSJ]
- Goldman Sachs calls Microsoft a “conviction buy” [CNBC]
- Playdom poaches EA’s COO for its CEO [PaidContent]
- “Big In Iran” is now just a tech PR gimmick [Valleywag]
- Google ads Farsi to its translation tools [Reuters]
- Facebook launches Persion version [Facebook]
- How to develop customer loyalty [Venture Beat]
- Google news will soon show a screen grab of linked-to page [TechCrunch]
- Here comes the Facebook tell-all [Valleywag]
- Analysts expect iPhone sales below last time [Barron’s]
- Fancy resumé kits: now 50% off! [The Awl]
