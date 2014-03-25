3 Easy Ways To Save Money On Plane Tickets

Simply choosing the right days of the week to buy your tickets and fly can save you as much as 30% on airfare, according to a new report by travel planning site Hopper.

Hopper’s data scientists analysed 11,000 markets worldwide and averaged flight prices on days of the week to find the optimal times to buy tickets, depart, and return. Here’s what they found:

Buy your tickets on a Thursday. According to its analysis, purchasing tickets on Thursday saves an average of $US10 on domestic flights and $US25 on international flights. Conversely, weekend days are the worst times to buy your tickets.

Depart on a Wednesday. Choosing to leave on Wednesday can save you around $US40 on domestic trips and $US60 on international trips, Hopper finds. Sunday, on the other hand, is the most expensive departure day.

Return early in the week. Tuesday is the best day to return from a domestic trip, with savings of about $45, and Wednesday is the best time to come back from an international trip, with savings of about $US60. Friday, however, is the worst day.

