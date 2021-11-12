How to save money when booking Amtrak tickets, according to a travel expert

Here’s how you can save money on Amtrak. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Booking Amtrak tickets can get expensive, but there are some tricks to saving money when booking.

Martin Soto, a travel blogger and frequent Amtrak user, said you should always buy tickets online.

You should also check Amtrak’s deals page and consider signing up for its Guest Rewards program.

Traveling can get expensive fast, and often, transportation is one of the most costly expenses.

When it comes to Amtrak, ticket prices can cost anywhere from around $US20 ($AU27) to $US1,000 ($AU1,370), depending on the train line, the distance, and the class you choose. Insider spoke with Martin Soto, a blogger who runs Travel Explorator and frequently takes Amtrak trains, to find out how passengers can save money when booking their next journey.

Here are five easy ways to get the best deals with Amtrak.

Buy your tickets on Amtrak’s website

There are several ways to purchase an Amtrak ticket: You can do it online or via Amtrak’s app, you can buy tickets at the station, or you can order them over the phone. But Soto says there’s only one way to go.

“You will find better deals if you buy your ticket online instead of at the train station,” Soto said.

Try to buy your tickets as early as possible

Amtrak releases its train schedules 11 months in advance, giving you ample time to plan a trip. Soto said to get the best deals, you should avoid purchasing last-minute.

“You’ll tend to find the cheapest fares if you book ahead of time rather than waiting for a deal to pop up,” Soto said. “Amtrak increases ticket prices as the demand rises, so if you can buy before others start to buy up the tickets, you’ll find a better deal. “

Don’t buy tickets at the station. Jacob Silberberg/Getty Images

You should check out Amtrak’s designated deals page

Amtrak’s deals page is the go-to place to save money on tickets. The company updates the page regularly with limited-time offers.

“While you might have trouble finding a deal if you plan on taking a train to a small city close to you, you might find a really good deal on well-known trains like the Pacific Surfliner,” Soto said.

For example, you can save 50% on a midweek trip on the Pacific Surfliner right now until March 2022.

Don’t forget to check to see if you qualify for extra discounts

Amtrak has deals for certain passengers, like students, veterans, military families, and even children. In fact, you can save up to 50% on children’s Amtrak tickets.

You might qualify for extra discounts. Frank Olito/ Insider

Plus, people who work for the government or are part of the Rail Passengers Association also qualify for extra discounts.

“Even if you don’t think you meet the criteria based on your background or job, it’s worth checking,” Soto said.

The discounts are listed on Amtrak’s “everyday deals” page.

Consider signing up for Amtrak’s Guest Rewards

Amtrak’s Guest Rewards works like a credit card in that every time you buy an Amtrak ticket, you earn points, which can then be redeemed for future Amtrak purchases, hotel bookings, and car rentals.

“Even for those who don’t use Amtrak a lot, by simply booking hotels through their portal or signing up for a car rental, you earn free points,” Soto said. “You don’t need to be an Amtrak enthusiast to benefit from them.”