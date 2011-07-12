The Bulky Jacket That Can Save travellers Hundreds Of Dollars In Baggage Fees

Photo: Courtesy of Rufus Roo

This exceedingly large jacket may not appeal to fashionistas, but it could be the answer to airlines’ baggage fees (via The Daily Mail).Fed up with the strict rules imposed by budget carriers like EasyJet and Ryanair, Andrew Gaule invented the Rufus Roo, a lightweight polyester jacket whose six pockets hold 10kg worth of baggage.



That’s enough room to carry tons of stuff, from spare clothing to a laptop, Gaule told The Daily Mail.

The baggy coat is not only convenient, it’s also a money saver. The average family spends up to $700 checking bags on Ryanair holiday flights, according to a recent study reported on by The Daily Mail.

The jacket comes in a variety of colours sized for for men, women, and children, and costs around $50 U.S. dollars.

