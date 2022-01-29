8 ways I saved money while visiting Aspen, Colorado, one of the most expensive ski towns in the US

A trip to Aspen, Colorado is often expensive. But there are ways you can make it more affordable.

Beyond breathtaking ski slopes, Aspen comes with expensive price tags that are largely part of the town’s appeal. Vacationers never know if they’ll be seated next to Leonardo DiCaprio at The White House Tavern or spot one of Red Mountain’s billionaire residents at the grocery store.

And those A-listers contribute to the town’s costly reputation. According to Home to Go, the average visitor spends nearly $US200 ($AU286) on nightly accommodations and $US200 ($AU286) on ski-lift tickets. Visit for a few days and that can easily rack up to thousands, especially if you visit in peak season. Those steep prices earned Aspen the second spot in the country’s most expensive ski towns, according to Homes to Go.

But Aspen isn’t just for billionaires. After visiting for a few days, I learned that everything from cheap food to affordable lodging can be found if you know where to look.