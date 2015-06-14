22 easy ways to save money at Whole Foods

There's a lot of preparation needed before making an efficient trip to an organic grocery store.

'If you know how to cook and you plan ahead that grocery shopping on a budget, even organic, can be much more feasible,' Jess Dang of Cook Smarts, a meal planning company that specialises in budgeting for healthy food, told Business Insider.

'The way that I think about it (...) you want to take advantage of sales (...) even if things aren't on sale -- x is cheaper than y at the grocery store. I think people get really afraid about making substitutions, even if they go in with a list, because they have planned ahead with all of these recipes, and they see that 'oh, actually this is on sale, but what I need is red peppers' -- they're afraid to make that swap.'

'Having a good knowledge of cooking (allows you to) feel comfortable you can make a swap based on sales or based off of better prices,' she said. Ultimately, it 'allows you to take advantage of better deals and save money.'