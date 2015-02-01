12 Ways To Save Your iPhone's Battery

No matter how good new iPhone models get, battery life is always a problem.

Here are some tips to squeeze the most out of your iPhone’s battery.

Turn down your brightness. If you're desperate, you can turn your screen's brightness all the way down. Swipe up from the bottom of your home screen. Then move the brightness slider all the way to the left. You can also turn on auto-brightness. Auto-brightness will help save a lot of battery life too. Your screen will adjust to the proper brightness based on how bright your environment is. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness and flip the switch to green. Turn off Bluetooth. Bluetooth doesn't use a ton of power, but turning it off can save you some battery life in the long run. Swipe up from the bottom of your home screen and tap the Bluetooth symbol to switch it off. Turn off 4G LTE. 4G LTE may give you zippy download speeds, but it can also be a battery hog. Turn off LTE by going to Settings > Cellular > Enable LTE and switching it off. Check which apps are using the most battery power. If you have the latest version of the iPhone software, iOS 8, you can check how much battery power each of your apps are using. Go to Settings > General > Usage > Battery Usage to get a look. If you notice an app is sucking up a lot of power and you don't use that app very much, you might want to check your settings and make sure it's not running in the background. (See next slide.) Turn off Background App Refresh. iOS 8 lets your apps run in the background, even if you're using another app. This can drain battery life in some cases. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and switch the feature off. You can also turn the feature off for individual apps that use too much power. Turn off push notifications. Notifications cause your screen to light up and your phone to ping the network, which can drain your battery. Turn off notifications for apps that frequently send you a lot of alerts. Go to Settings > Notifications and switch off 'Allow Notifications' for those apps. Turn off animated backgrounds. Animated backgrounds look neat, but they can also use more battery power than still backgrounds. Make sure you choose a still background instead. You change your wallpaper by going to Settings > Wallpaper. Disable your phone's GPS. The GPS can eat a lot of battery power. You can turn it off by going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and switch it off. You can also turn off location services for individual apps that may be using too much battery life in the background. Turn off push email. The Apple Mail app can 'push' new emails to you as soon as you receive them. But that can also harm your battery life. Turn off push email by going to Settings > Mail, Contacts, Calendars > Fetch New Data and switch off Push. Make sure your phone auto-locks after one minute. Your iPhone's screen turns off automatically after a few minutes if you're not using it. Set auto-lock to 1 minute to make sure your screen turns off as soon as possible. Go to Settings > General > Auto-Lock to adjust the setting. Get a Mophie case. If all else fails, you can buy a battery case for your iPhone. These cases can usually add an extra full charge to your iPhone. Mophie makes the best battery cases. It just announced a version for the iPhone 6. An iPhone 6 Plus version is coming soon. Now find out more about Apple's next new gizmo... Click here for the most exciting features in the Apple Watch >>

