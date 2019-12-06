How to save GIFs to your Samsung Galaxy S10 from a web browser

- You can easily save GIFs on your Samsung Galaxy S10.
- The Galaxy S10 allows you to save GIFs from your web browser to your phone’s storage.
Have you ever found a GIF that perfectly encapsulates your feelings or reactions, and wanted to share it with friends, but didn’t know how?
As it happens, you can save GIFs from your web browser directly to your Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, allowing you to share them to your heart’s content.
Here’s how to save GIFs from the web to your Galaxy S10.
How to save GIFs on your Samsung Galaxy S10 from a web browser
1. On your Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, open the app on your preferred web browser. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll be using Google Chrome.
2. In the search bar, type a few keywords related to the GIF you want, and then tap “Go.”
3. If the GIF you want to save doesn’t appear in the first few images, tap “Images” in your browser and peruse the selection until you find the GIF you want.
4. Once you’ve found the GIF you want to save, tap and hold your finger on the GIF until a menu pops up.
5. Tap on “Download image.”
The GIF should then be saved on your phone, in either the Gallery folder or the Downloads folder. You can access the GIF from there.
