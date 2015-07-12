There's a simple trick that makes emailing on your iPhone so much easier

We’ve all been in this scenario at least once — you’re in the middle of typing an email, and then you get distracted by incoming text messages.

Or maybe your alarm goes off. Or perhaps your phone erupts with Facebook notifications before you finish typing what you were trying to say.

Our phones are filled with distractions, but there’s one simple trick that makes it easier to push an email draft aside and pick up where you left off.

The stock email app for the iPhone allows you to flick an unfinished email down to the bottom of the screen so that you can browse other emails, check your Facebook, or perform any other task on your phone without losing your draft.

It’s not a new feature — Apple introduced it in iOS 8 last September, but it’s still a little-known trick you may not have discovered just yet.

Simply press the area where the title of the email is displayed, and drag it down toward the bottom of the screen.

Then, you’ll see it float down to the bottom of your inbox so that you can sift through other emails.

You can tap the subject line at any time to open the email and continue working on it. If you open another email, or exit the Mail app and return to it, the email stays exactly where you left it.

