How to save battery on your Samsung Galaxy S10 in 4 simple ways

Dave Johnson
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business InsiderYou can save battery on your Galaxy S10 by disabling or enabling certain features, including turning off its Always On Display.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has substantially better battery life than phones from just a few years ago – the Galaxy S10 Plus, for example, with its beefy 4,100 mAh battery, can last for as long as 12 hours of routine use.

Even so, your mileage may vary depending upon how you use your Galaxy S10. Here are some tips for getting the most out of your battery.

How to save battery on a Samsung Galaxy S10

Turn on Power Save mode

The Galaxy S10’s Power Saving mode can be optimised to match how you use your phone, so you should definitely turn it on and choose the setting that works best for you.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Device care” and then tap “Battery” in the lower-left corner.

Battery 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can find the power mode settings in the Battery section of Device care.

3. Tap “Power mode.”

4. Choose the mode you want to use. Depending upon how aggressively you want to limit battery usage, tap “High performance,” “Optimised,” “medium power saving,” or “Maximum power saving.”

Battery 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Galaxy S10 gives you a variety of options for optimising your battery usage.

Disable the Always-On Display

The display is one of the biggest drains on your battery, and while the always-on display is pretty energy efficient, you can get more mileage out of each charge by turning it off.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Lock screen.”

3. Turn off “Always On Display” by swiping its button to the left.

Battery 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderTurning off the Always-On Display can save you a bit of battery life each day.

Uninstall power-hungry apps

You can check which apps are using the most power, and choose to either use them less frequently, or uninstall them.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Device care” and then tap “Battery” in the lower left corner.

3. To the right of usage by app, choose “Today” or “1 week” to see how much battery usage each of your apps consumes over that time period.

Battery 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderReview how much power each of your apps is using to see if you can change your habits or uninstall power-hungry apps.

For information on how to uninstall apps that are taking too much space, check out our article, “How to delete apps on your Samsung Galaxy, or disable apps that can’t be removed.”

Turn off features you don’t use

The Galaxy S10 comes with a slew of features that you rarely use and might not even be aware exist. Many of these run perpetually in the background, meaning you’re potentially wasting battery life on things you probably don’t use.

Features like these are scattered all around the Settings app, but a great place to start is in the advanced features section.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Advanced features.”

3. Explore the list of advanced features and turn off items you don’t recognise or don’t use. You can always turn features back on again later, and continue to experiment with settings that can save you valuable battery life.

Battery 5Dave Johnson/Business InsiderExperiment with turning off advanced features you never use.

