How to save battery on your Android device by changing your display and app settings

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can change a few settings on your Android device to save battery life.

To save battery on your Android device, you can change your display and app settings without having much of noticeable impact on your experience of using the device.

Restricting the background function of certain battery-draining apps can also save you power, without affecting how the apps work when in active use.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 3,500 mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy J8 smartphone sitting here beside me on my desk usually lasts for about two days of moderate use, and easily makes it through one full day of heavy use.

When I forget to charge the phone overnight after a heavy day of use, however, it will probably be dead by lunch the next day.

But now, thanks to these steps, I’ve been able to save battery life on my Android phone, even when I don’t charge it.

Here’s how you can take a few minutes to optimise your own Android’s battery life.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to save battery on your Android device by changing your display settings



1. Open the Settings app and tap “Display.”

2. First, slide the Brightness toggle as far to the left as you can without the screen becoming too dark for ease and enjoyment of viewing.

Steven John/Business Insider Adjust your brightness.

3. Then, scroll down and tap “Screen timeout” and select the shortest interval you can without annoying yourself. (Hint: a 15-second timeout is going to annoy you – one minute is a better idea.)

4. Now go back to the Settings app and hit “Sounds and vibration.” Toggle all unneeded sounds to off, including things like “Screen lock sounds” and “Keyboard sound,” and turn off “Vibrate while ringing” as well, as it’s redundant.

How to save battery on your Android device by changing your app settings



To take full control of your Android’s battery life, it’s time to control the way apps function on your phone.

1. Launch the Settings app and tap “Device maintenance.”

2. Now tap “Battery” and then opt for a power saving mode if you don’t want to bother with customising your app restrictions. There are two power saving modes available, a moderate and maximum option, that will slow CPU speeds, darken the screen, and limit app function by varying degrees.

Steven John/Business Insider Apps that are not allowed to run in the background will not be updated until opened.

3. If you have the time and wherewithal, a better approach is to add apps that you don’t want working in the background to the “Always sleeping app” category and shut them down save for during active use.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also customise ‘Always sleeping apps’ to save battery.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.