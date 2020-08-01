How to save attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive on a computer or mobile device

FG Trade/Getty Images Quickly save Gmail attachments to Google Drive from your web browser or mobile app.

If you get a lot of emails, you probably receive a lot of files as email attachments, too. With so many contacts and so many tasks, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of which emails contain which files.

Fortunately, Gmail makes it easy to save your email attachments to Google Drive, making them much easier to track and organise. Here’s a step-by-step guide to saving attachments from Gmail to Google Drive, on both a desktop web browser and Gmail’s mobile app.

How to save attachments from Gmail to Google Drive using a web browser



1. Open Gmail and log in to your account if you have not already done so.

2. Click on the email that contains the attachments you want to save. These attachments might be documents, images, or zipped folders.

3. Once the email message is open, hover your cursor over the file you wish to save. Two small icons will appear, one of which is a variation of the Google Drive icon (resembling a triangle with a plus sign overlaid). Click on this icon.

Chrissy Montelli/Business insider Click on the Google Drive download icon.

4. A message will appear notifying you that the file has been saved to Google Drive.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider A message will confirm the download.

5. If the email message contains multiple attachments and you wish to save them all to Google Drive, you can save them all at once. To the right of the email message, click on the Google Drive icon that reads “Add all to Drive” when you hover your cursor over it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Add all to Drive’ on the right side of the window.

If done correctly, a message will appear notifying you that multiple files have been saved.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider A message will appear confirming that your files have been downloaded.

You can also save attachments to Google Drive via the preview screen. From your email message, click on the attachment you wish to preview, then click on the Google Drive icon in the upper right corner of the screen that reads “Add to My Drive.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can also download files from the preview screen.

How to save attachments from Gmail to Google Drive using the Gmail mobile app



1. On your mobile device, tap on the Gmail app to open it and log in to your account if prompted to do so.

2. Tap on the email message containing the attachments you wish to save.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose an email with attachments.

3. Once the email message is open, tap on the Google Drive icon on the attachment you wish to save.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the Google Drive icon in the corner of the attachment.

4. Alternatively, you can save attachments to Google Drive via the mobile app’s preview screen. From your email message, tap on the attachment you wish to preview, then tap on the three vertical dots located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner.

Tap on “Save to Drive” in the drop-down menu.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose ‘Save to Drive.’

5. Once you’ve tapped the correct field, you will be taken to a file info screen. Type a name for the file you’re saving, or just use the pre-generated name. If you want to change the folder where the file will be saved, tap on the drop-down menu underneath “Folder” and select the folder you want. Once you’re finished, tap “Save” to save the file.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Name your file, choose your folder, and hit ‘Save.’

