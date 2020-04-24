How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favourite places

Moma okgo/Shutterstock You can save addresses to your Waze app by adding them to your Favourites list four different ways.

You can save an address in Waze in four ways, all of which will add the destination to your Favourites list.

You can save an address in Waze by tapping the three-dotted line that appears next to a location in your Waze History.

Another way to save an address in Waze by searching a place and tapping the star icon on the destination’s results screen.

When you save an address in the Waze app, you simplify the in-app navigation process, helping you get a route quickly, so you’re on the road faster.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Waze keeps a running list of your recent trips, whether you were heading to your job or your favourite restaurant. But saving an address in Waze to your “Favourites” is a faster and easier way to set your route and get on the road. Luckily, it’s easy to save an address to your Favourites list on the Waze app.

The Waze app denotes “Favourites” through a gold star icon, which means wherever you see it in the app, you can save an address. Consider searching for an address first, favoriting a destination in your History, or adding a location directly to your Favourites list. However you save an address, you will always be prompted to give the location a name before confirming the save.

Here’s how to save an address in the Waze app.

How to save an address in Waze through the app’s search bar



1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Type your location into the “Where to?” bar.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this search bar directly beneath your Wazer profile icon.

4. Tap the correct destination from the Waze app’s automatically generated results.

Abbey White/Business Insider Waze will offer suggestions for addresses based on how much information you type into the search bar.

5. A details page for the address will pop-up from the bottom of the screen. Tap the Favourite star icon to the left of the address.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Favourite star icon will change colour once selected.

6. A window will appear to “Name the location.” Once it’s entered, tap “Done” to save it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Waze will automatically give your new Favourite a name, but you can change this.

How to save an address in Waze directly from your Favourites list

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Select “Favourites” from the General menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can find this option in the Waze app directly beneath your saved ‘Work’ address.

4. Choose “Add new favourite” from the list.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider All of your previously saved favourites will be listed here.

5. Enter an address to add to your Favourites.

6. Name the favourite address and tap “Done.”

How to save an address in Waze from your History

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Select the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap the “Where to?” bar.

4. Choose “History.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider On this menu, you can also search for nearby restaurants, gas stations, and parking.

5. Tap the three-dotted line next to the address you want to favourite.

Abbey White/Business Insider On this page, you can scroll your entire search history instead of the most recent three trips.

6. Select “Add favourite.”

7. Name the saved address, then select “Done.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.