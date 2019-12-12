How to save a webpage as a PDF on Mac in 4 simple steps

Ryan Ariano
ShutterstockYou can save a webpage as PDF on a Mac using the File menu in Safari.

Sometimes it’s easier to read a webpage offline than online. While you can print to a PDF to save a somewhat static document, the best way to maximise functionality is to export the webpage as a PDF.

On a Mac, you can easily save a webpage as a PDF via most web browsers, though the default browser Safari may be the simplest to do so. Here’s how to do it.

How to save a webpage as a PDF on Mac

1. Open Safari and the webpage you wish to save as a PDF.

2. Click on File in the Safari menu bar.

3. Scroll down and click on “Export as PDF” and save the file to your desktop. You will now have a PDF of the website on your desktop. When you open the PDF on your desktop, it will present the webpage as a document with hyperlinks exported from the webpage and the images embedded as well.

How to save a web page as PDF on Mac 1Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderClick ‘Export as PDF’ to save it on your desktop.

4. If you click on a link in the PDF, it will take you back to the website that the link points to. Before taking you there, however, it will ask if you trust the webpage you are linking to. Click on “Allow” and it will follow the link in your default browser.

How to save a web page as PDF on Mac 3Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderClick ‘Allow’ to access hyperlinks embedded in the PDF file.
