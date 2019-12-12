How to save a webpage as a PDF on Mac in 4 simple steps

Shutterstock You can save a webpage as PDF on a Mac using the File menu in Safari.

You can easily save a webpage as a PDF on a Mac using most web browsers.

On Safari, you can go beyond simply saving a copy and actually export a PDF that includes web functions.

Sometimes it’s easier to read a webpage offline than online. While you can print to a PDF to save a somewhat static document, the best way to maximise functionality is to export the webpage as a PDF.

On a Mac, you can easily save a webpage as a PDF via most web browsers, though the default browser Safari may be the simplest to do so. Here’s how to do it.

How to save a webpage as a PDF on Mac

1. Open Safari and the webpage you wish to save as a PDF.

2. Click on File in the Safari menu bar.

3. Scroll down and click on “Export as PDF” and save the file to your desktop. You will now have a PDF of the website on your desktop. When you open the PDF on your desktop, it will present the webpage as a document with hyperlinks exported from the webpage and the images embedded as well.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click ‘Export as PDF’ to save it on your desktop.

4. If you click on a link in the PDF, it will take you back to the website that the link points to. Before taking you there, however, it will ask if you trust the webpage you are linking to. Click on “Allow” and it will follow the link in your default browser.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click ‘Allow’ to access hyperlinks embedded in the PDF file.

