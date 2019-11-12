How to save a picture on your Chromebook and find the file once it's saved

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu You can save a picture from the internet onto your Chromebook in a few steps.

You can easily save a picture on a Chromebook by right-clicking on the photo in a web browser.

If the preview of that photo has already disappeared, you can still access it via the “Downloads” section of your “Files” folder.

Here’s what you need to know to save a picture to your Chromebook.

If you want to save a photo from the internet onto your Chromebook, the process is simple and likely familiar, even if you’re new to the simplistic operating system.

But when it comes to finding that photo, things can get a bit more dicey if you aren’t familiar with it.

Whatever your situation, here’s how to save and find saved pictures on your Chromebook.

How to save a picture on your Chromebook

Once you’ve found the image you want to save to your computer, here’s how to add it to your Files:

1.Right-click the image by tapping the trackpad with two fingers.

2. Select “Save image as.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider After right-clicking, select ‘Save image as’ from the menu.

3. Change the image name and save location, if desired.

4. Click “Save.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider After choosing which folder you want the image to go in, click ‘Save.’

A mini-preview of the image will then appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen with a “Download Complete” confirmation message.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider A preview of your downloaded image will pop up at the bottom of your screen once it has been saved.

How to find a saved picture on your Chromebook

1. You can then open the image by clicking “Show in folder” on that preview and then double clicking the photo.

2. Or, if the preview has already closed, you can access it via your “Files” folder by clicking the circle in the bottom-left corner of your screen and then selecting the up arrow, followed by “Files.” It will be saved to the location you specified; otherwise it will save to your “Downloads” folder.

