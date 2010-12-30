How To Run Android Apps, Including Kindle, On A Nook

Photo: barnesandnoble.com

If you got a Nook colour instead of a Kindle 3 for Christmas and you’re feeling left out, have no fear: a simple hack posted by Blog Kindle lets your Nook read books in Amazon’s Kindle format…and run just about any other Android application as well.The hack works because the Nook is actually a bare-bones Android tablet that automatically starts the Nook application and doesn’t let you run any other Android apps. But users can download a rootkit that overrides the Nook’s presets, then enable the Android Market and go to town.



Blog Kindle has detailed instructions, including links to download all the necessary software.

Following the instructions might break your Nook and will almost certainly void your warranty. But if you want an Android tablet on the cheap, it might be worth the risk.

At one point, rumours were circulating that Barnes and Noble would officially let users run Android 2.2 on the device and enable the Android Market in January. But B&N shot those rumours down, saying that it would only enable its own app store on the device. It’s a safe bet that app store won’t include Kindle.

