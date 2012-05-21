Meet The People Who Run Insane 100-Mile Races Because Regular Marathons Aren't Hard Enough

Photo: ‘Ultra’ screenshot
Some people spend their lives working to complete a marathon.But for others, the thrill of completing 26.2 miles doesn’t suffice, so they enter gruelling, borderline-crazy 100-mile races called ultra-marathons.
‘Ultra,’ a short documentary by Milos Balac and Ben Teitelbaum, follows three runners in their quest to complete a 100-mile ultra-marathon in Philadelphia.
Are these people crazy?
What makes someone want to spend 20+ straight hours running?
Do people actually do this?
[*Disclosure: Balac is a friend of the author.]
She gets up at 5:00 a.m. to run 10 miles in the morning, and then heads out for another run after she gets back from work
But the dedication has taken a toll. She has a broken toe, and meets with a sports medicine doctor who tells her that attempting to run 100 miles isn't exactly recommended
Another runner, Shannon, has had far more serious medical issues. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer
Shane, a 23-year-old aspiring Navy SEAL, is the quietest in the bunch, but he might also be the best
He came in second in last year's Philly ultra-marathon, and hopes to break the 22-hour mark (!) again this year
Although 100 miles is more impressive than 26.2, ultra-marathons don't have the pageantry or fanfare that accompany marathons. Runners simply gather at 6 a.m., and then start
One of the big misconceptions, according to Shane: runners start fresh and then run until they can't go anymore
Your foot is filled with dozens of tiny bones, and Shannon believes he broke one right in the centre
She says the pain was just too much, and that she never really got into a rhythm. If it's possible to be sad because you *only* ran 50 miles, she is
And just like that it's over. No cheering fans or true finish line, just the satisfaction of completing one of the most insane races in the world
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.