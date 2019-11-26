How to rotate the screen on a Samsung Galaxy S10 and troubleshoot your screen if it's not rotating

Henry Nicholls/Reuters If your screen won’t rotate on a Samsung Galaxy S10, you can test it through your Phone app.

You can usually automatically rotate the screen on your Samsung Galaxy S10 when you turn the phone horizontally.

To enable this feature, make sure “Auto rotate” is enabled. You can tell it’s turned off if the icon is marked “Portrait.”

If this doesn’t seem to work, make sure you’re trying to rotate a compatible app, like Google Chrome.

Your Samsung Galaxy S10 knows when you are holding your phone horizontally (in “landscape mode”) and can rotate the screen to make better use of the phone’s orientation.

Not every app supports this auto rotate feature, and it’s hard to predict which apps rotate and which don’t. The Google Play Store rotates, while the Samsung Galaxy Store does not, for example.

But most apps that would seem to benefit from rotation, like web browsers and photo apps, do rotate automatically, as long as the Galaxy S10‘s Auto rotate feature is turned on.

How to rotate the screen on your Samsung Galaxy S10



If your phone is not rotating when you turn the phone sideways, make sure that it’s enabled.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to display the Control Centre. Swipe a second time to reveal all icons.

2. Make sure that “Auto rotate” is enabled – the icon is blue and labelled “Auto rotate.” If it’s turned off, it will appear grey and will be labelled “Portrait.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Auto rotate’ button can be confusing to find since its name changes to ‘Portrait’ when it’s disabled.

How to test your auto rotation on the Galaxy S10



If the screen doesn’t appear to be rotating automatically, test it in an app that you know supports auto rotation, like Chrome or Samsung Internet.

Rotate the phone to horizontal and be sure not to touch the screen (it won’t rotate while being touched). If it doesn’t work, you can see if the phone’s accelerometer is working properly.

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Dial “*#0*#” and you should see the Galaxy S10’s diagnostic screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can enter a code in the dialer to run a diagnostic on the phone’s accelerometer.

3. Tap “Sensor.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start the sensor test after entering the code.

4. In the Accelerometer Sensor section, tap “Image Test.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap ‘Image Test.’

You can see if the accelerometer is working on this screen, but it’s easier if you switch to the test image.

1. Rotate the screen to see if the image rotates. If it does not, contact Samsung for support.

2. To exit this test screen, double-tap the back button several times to return to the Phone app.

