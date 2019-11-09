How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook in 2 different ways

Devon Delfino
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty ImagesYou can rotate the screen on your Chromebook by 90 degrees or another orientation.

Rotating your Chromebook’s screen is an easy task.

There are two simple ways to get it done. You can use the preset keyboard shortcuts, which is extremely quick and easy, or change the orientation in your settings, which takes a little bit more time but gives you more options.

Here’s how to use either method.

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook using keyboard shortcuts

If you want to rotate your screen by 90 degrees, here’s how to do that:

1. Press the CTRL, Shift and Refresh buttons at the same time – the Refresh button looks like a curving arrow and is located just above the 3 and 4 on your keyboard.

2. In the pop-up, select “Continue.”

1 HOW TO ROTATE SCREEN CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderPress Continue to rotate the screen.

How to rotate the screen on a Chromebook in your settings

If you prefer to use an orientation other than 90 degrees, this is the best option:

1. Open the settings by clicking into the clock in the bottom-right corner of the screen and then selecting the gear icon.

2. Select “Device” in the left sidebar.

2 HOW TO ROTATE SCREEN CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect Device from the left side of the screen.

3. Choose “Displays.”

3 HOW TO ROTATE SCREEN CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick on Displays under the Device tab.

4. Click open the “Orientation” dropdown.

4 HOW TO ROTATE SCREEN CHROMEBOOKDevon Delfino/Business InsiderChoose how you want to rotate your screen.

5. Select the new orientation degree you want from the drop-down menu.

