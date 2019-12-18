How to rotate a PDF on your Mac computer using the Preview app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to rotate a PDF on your Mac computer with just a few clicks.

You can rotate a PDF on your Mac computer by using the Preview app.

To rotate your PDF, you can click on the rotate button in Preview or choose a specific direction in the toolbar.

When you rotate a PDF in Preview, you can rotate each page individually or the entire file at once.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The PDF format is one of the most preferred for sharing documents and forms. If you need to edit a PDF on your Mac computer, you have a few options.

The best way to rotate a PDF on your Mac computer is by using Preview, and you can even select whether to rotate individual pages or the whole document.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to rotate a PDF on your Mac computer



1. Right-click on the PDF you want to open.

2. Click on “Open With” and select Preview.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Open your PDF with Preview.

3. To rotate the entire PDF, or more than just the current page, hold shift and select the specific pages you want to rotate from the sidebar. If you just want to rotate one page, you can skip this step.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click on the Rotate button toward the top right.

4. To rotate your selection, click on the “Rotate” button in the top toolbar. Note that it will only rotate the image 90 degrees, so you will have to keep clicking on the Rotate button if you want to rotate it further.

5. You can also rotate your PDF left or right by clicking on Tools in the menu bar, and choosing a specific direction.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Choose a direction to rotate your PDF

6. Once it’s rotated to the degree you want, click on File in the menu bar and save the PDF. It will be saved in its newly rotated alignment.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.