How To Root Your Android Phone And Why You Should Do It

Android may have a reputation for being most open mobile platform, but some users still find themselves wanting more.



With a few exceptions, most Android phones won’t let you tether your phone to a computer for free, control your processor speed, or download apps that are only available on other phones.

The answer is to root your Android phone. It’s similar to jailbreaking for iPhone, but the process varies for each manufacturer and model.

If you want to root your Android phone, be warned: it phone voids the warranty and should only be done by the tech-savvy.

Addictive Tips has step-by-step instructions for rooting every major Android phone and tablet available right now. But the best option is to use one of the “universal” rooting programs that will work on most phones. Z4Root is the easiest of the bunch to use.

Here’s what you do:

Download Z4Root here, then unzip the file and save it to your desktop.

Connect the phone to your computer with its USB cable and drag and drop the Z4Root file to your device.

Now you need to find the Z4Root file on your phone. If you don’t have a file manager app, you can download one from the Android Market. Addictive Tips suggests ASTRO, but any one will do.

Open the file manager and find locate Z4Root and tap to open it. When it launches, tap “Root” and let Z4Root do the rest. Your phone will reboot when it’s finished.

After the root is complete, there are several apps in the Android Market to take advantage of. We suggest starting with Wireless Tether, a free tethering app, and Screenshot It, a screen grabber.

