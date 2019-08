Here's the right way to roll up your shirtsleeves

There’s a trick to rolling up your sleeves. Most men just fold their cuffs over a couple of times until the desired length is achieved.

That’s wrong.

There are a few problems with that method. It both looks sloppy and has a tendency to come undone at inopportune times. It will also rest at a weird place on your elbow. Bad form.

There’s a better way. Instead, unbutton your sleeve and turn it inside out up your arm. Then resume folding it over itself a couple times, starting from the bottom. Stop when you reach the cuff of the shirt. VoilĂ . It won’t come undone, and it will hit at the right place on your arm for full movement.

Here’s a full how-to:

NOW WATCH: A stylist reveals what many men get wrong about dress shirts



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.