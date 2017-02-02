This hack is the best way to roll up your shirt sleeves

The INSIDER Summary:

• You can roll up your sleeves by doing one big fold at first, then narrowing it down.

• It can result in a neater fold. • Here’s a graphic that shows you how it’s done.

The standard method of rolling up your sleeves involves folding the sleeve cuff over. You can do that repeatedly until the sleeves are as high as you want them to be.

But if your shirt cuffs are too big, you can try what Esquire calls the “Italian” method.

First, you need to know how far you want to roll your sleeve up before you start. Then pull your sleeve inside out up to that point. Lastly, fold up the outer sleeve over the cuff and adjust to make it look seamless.

If that sounds confusing, here’s an infographic that illustrates how it’s done:

