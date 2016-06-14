How to ripen an avocado in under 10 minutes

It’s a guac-lover’s worst nightmare. You’re ready to make guacamole, but your avocado is as hard as a rock.

With this easy hack, you don’t have to wait.

Here’s how to turn a hard avocado soft and creamy in minutes:

1. Wrap the rock-solid fruit in tinfoil and place it on a baking sheet. 2. Pop the sheet into the oven and bake at 200 degrees for around 10 minutes, or until the fruit is soft. 3. Carefully remove the avocado from the tinfoil and cut open.

That’s it.

It ripens the avocados quickly because the fruit emits ethylene gas, which causes them to ripen over time. The gas is usually released slowly — but when you wrap the fruit in tinfoil and heat it up, the trapped gas speeds up the ripening process.

And no, the oven does not make your avocado hot or mushy.

