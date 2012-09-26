How American Clothing Can Become The Best In The World

In the not-so-distant past Americans were proud to know that we made the best products in the world.



From cars to clothing, we were unbeatable on value and quality. Why is that sense of pride something that many of us can hardly imagine, let alone remember?

Put simply: the quality and value that once were the hallmarks of American manufacturing have slowly deteriorated as companies have come to believe that the only way to stay competitive is to send manufacturing overseas.

Today we’re paying a price for this shift, and it is increasingly clear that our nation’s economic prosperity depends upon our ability to revive American manufacturing in the 21st century. For the first time in years, thanks to a combination of technology and changes in consumer behaviour, we have a real opportunity to do just that.

Since the 1980s, many careers, including my own, have been dedicated to cutting costs in the manufacturing of consumer goods. At various points on the production line, pennies are shaved by opting for cheaper materials, processes and labour. With every cut, consumers grow accustomed to being offered less expensive, lower quality products.

These trends are particularly apparent in the apparel industry, where labour and overhead costs have driven the bulk of manufacturing to shift overseas. Simultaneously, an increasingly complex retail supply chain that marks up prices many times over has reinforced the downward pressure on production costs, making it difficult for American-made companies to compete. As a result, consumers wanting to buy garments that are made in the USA have to choose between premium prices or poor quality.

I believe that this is a false choice. In recent years, I’ve been focused on building a business that honours a mantra borrowed from American designers Charles and Ray Eames: “The best for the most for the least.”

In other words: consumers shouldn’t have to choose between high quality for high cost and low quality for low cost. Quality, American-made apparel should not be a luxury available only to a select few.

It is possible today to make the best quality clothing in the world, here in America, without asking the consumer to make sacrifices and without undercutting the company’s bottom line.

The solution has less do with patriotism and more to do with capitalising on the leaner, smarter ways of doing business afforded by innovation. Across industries, new technologies have pushed companies to become more efficient, but this shift has yet to happen in a meaningful way in the apparel sector.

While on the surface it might seem clear that off-shoring is a cheaper means of production, there are a number of less obvious factors that can make domestic manufacturing a better choice. In fact, by removing layers from the traditional retail supply chain and using a direct-to-consumer model, it’s possible to eliminate up to 75% of the cost of a typical garment while manufacturing in the U.S.

Domestic production also makes it possible to be more effective at monitoring standards on the production line, increasing accuracy in purchasing and inventory estimates by capitalising on shorter lead times, and reacting rapidly to changing consumer demands. These are real efficiencies that translate into real savings and a better bottom line.

Now is the perfect time for innovation, as customers are showing a readiness to forgo the traditional retail experience in pursuit of more convenient options and better overall value. Many consumers—and this applies not just to the younger generation—are becoming more accustomed to shopping online. This change should have a profound impact on our assumptions about retail, indicating a unique opportunity to breathe new life into our manufacturing base.

Once we regain confidence in the capabilities of domestic manufacturing, and change our outdated perceptions of the economics of off shoring, we’ll be able move into a new era of manufacturing led by American innovation.

If American-made brands offer exceptionally well-made products at prices that make sense, the false choice between quality and price can be resolved, liberating consumers to become the driving force behind the revival of the manufacturing industry in the United States.

NOW READ: 8 ‘Better Burger’ Chains That Are Spreading Across America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.