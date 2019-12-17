How to reverse image search on your Android phone in 2 ways using Google Chrome

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to do a reverse image search on an Android if you have the Google Chrome app accessible.

You can reverse image search on your Android phone to see where else a particular image has been used online.

To reverse image search on a web page, just tap and hold the image and then choose to search Google for the image.

If the image is stored on your phone, open the desktop version of Google Images on your Android and upload it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you need to see where else a photo has been published online – to check on a copyright or publishing question, see where else it has been used, or try to trace its origins – then a reverse image search can be quite helpful.

You may already know how to do it on a computer, but it turns out that it’s easy to do on your Android phone as well.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to reverse image search on Android



This is a very easy search to perform on your phone, since the ability to do a reverse image search is built into the Google Chrome browser.

1. Start the Chrome app and navigate to the web page with the image you want to search with.

2. Tap and hold the image until a pop-up menu appears.

3. Tap “Search Google for this image.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Reverse search an image using Chrome by opening the pop-up menu for the image.

4. After a moment, you’ll see the search results for this image.

How to reverse image search on Android, if the image is already on your phone



If the image you want to search is already stored on your phone, rather than located on a web page, you can do the search but you’ll need to open the desktop version of the search page on your phone first.

1. Start the Chrome app and go to images.google.com.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen in the menu and tap “Desktop site.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the desktop version of the Google Images web page.

3. After the desktop version of the page loads, you’ll see the search box now has an icon of a camera in it. Tap that button.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the camera icon and then use the Search by image window to upload your image.

4. In the Search by image box, tap “Upload an image” and then tap “Choose File.” Find the file on your phone and upload it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Find the image on your phone and let Google perform a reverse search for its origins.

After a moment, you’ll see the search results for this image.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.