How to reverse a TikTok video after recording it, so it runs backwards

You can reverse a TikTok video that you’ve recorded by going into the “Effects” section of the video editor on the app, under the “Time” section.

Reversing is just one of the many options TikTok offers for customising and changing your videos.

When you reverse your TikTok, you’ll be shown a preview of your video before you publish.

TikTok videos can range from basic point-and-shoot posts to complex comedy skits. This massive scope is largely because of how easy TikTok makes it to customise your videos – you can add filters, music, other videos, and more.

If you’ve been interested in upping your posting game, or have been inspired by another TikTok you saw, you might want to try adding a “Reverse” effect to your video. This will make your video run backwards – a simple change that can spawn many cool ideas.

Here’s how to access and use the Reverse effect on your TikTok videos.

How to reverse a TikTok



Once you’re already logged into your account, this should be quick and easy to accomplish:

1. Open your TikTok app on your Android phone or iPhone.

2. Tap the plus sign in the bottom-middle section of the screen.

3. Press and hold the red button to start recording your video, and select the red check mark when you’re done.

4. Tap “Effects” at the bottom of your screen – it’s an icon that looks like a clock.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open the Effects menu.

5. At the end of the new list that appears, tap “Time.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Time’ at the end.

6. Select “Reverse” – you’ll then see a preview of your new, reversed video appear on the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The Reverse icon may look different between the iOS and Android TikTok apps.

7. If you like the Reverse effect, tap “Save” in the top-right corner.

8. Tap “Done” in the upper-right corner of the screen when you’re finished with your video, and post it as you normally would.

