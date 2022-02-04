How to reverse a TikTok video to make it run backwards

It’s easy to reverse a TikTok video. XanderSt/Shutterstock

You can reverse a TikTok using the Time section in the Effects menu of the app’s video editor.

Reversing a TikTok can spawn many cool content ideas.

When you reverse your TikTok, you’ll be shown a preview of your video before you publish.

TikTok videos can range from basic point-and-shoot posts to music videos and complex comedy skits.

This massive variety of content and the platform’s popularity is largely because of how TikTok’s editing tools make it possible to customize your videos without advanced knowledge and editing software. From straight within the TikTok app, you can add filters, music, other videos, and more to your clip.

If you’ve been interested in upping your posting game, or have been inspired by another TikTok you saw, you might want to try adding a “Reverse” effect to your video. This will make your video run backwards — a simple change that can spawn many cool ideas.

Here’s how to access and use the Reverse effect on your TikTok videos.

How to reverse a TikTok

Once you’re already logged into your account, this should be quick and easy to accomplish:

1. Open your TikTok app on your Android phone or iPhone.

2. Tap the plus sign in the bottom-middle section of the screen.

Tap the plus sign. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Press and hold the red button to start recording your video, and release the button when you’re done.

The TikTok app with the record button highlighted. Kyle Wilson/Insider

4. Tap Effects at the top right of your screen — it’s an icon that looks like a clock.

Open the Effects menu. Kyle Wilson/Insider

5. In the new list of options that appears at the bottom of your screen, swipe right and tap on Time.

Tap on Time. Kyle Wilson/Insider

6. Select Reverse — you’ll then see a preview of your new, reversed video appear on the screen.

Tap on Reverse. Kyle Wilson/Insider

7. If you like the Reverse effect, tap Save in the top-right corner and then select Next to continue posting as you normally would.

Tap on Save. Kyle Wilson/Insider

Quick tip: If you don’t like the reversed effect, you can remove it by selecting None. There are also two other effects that you can use: Repeat – which loops your video – and Slow-mo, which puts it in slow motion.

