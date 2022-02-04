How to reverse a TikTok video to make it run backwards

- You can reverse a TikTok using the Time section in the Effects menu of the app’s video editor.
- Reversing a TikTok can spawn many cool content ideas.
- When you reverse your TikTok, you’ll be shown a preview of your video before you publish.
- Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
TikTok videos can range from basic point-and-shoot posts to music videos and complex comedy skits.
This massive variety of content and the platform’s popularity is largely because of how TikTok’s editing tools make it possible to customize your videos without advanced knowledge and editing software. From straight within the TikTok app, you can add filters, music, other videos, and more to your clip.
If you’ve been interested in upping your posting game, or have been inspired by another TikTok you saw, you might want to try adding a “Reverse” effect to your video. This will make your video run backwards — a simple change that can spawn many cool ideas.
Here’s how to access and use the Reverse effect on your TikTok videos.
How to reverse a TikTok
Once you’re already logged into your account, this should be quick and easy to accomplish:
1. Open your TikTok app on your Android phone or iPhone.
2. Tap the plus sign in the bottom-middle section of the screen.
3. Press and hold the red button to start recording your video, and release the button when you’re done.
4. Tap Effects at the top right of your screen — it’s an icon that looks like a clock.
5. In the new list of options that appears at the bottom of your screen, swipe right and tap on Time.
6. Select Reverse — you’ll then see a preview of your new, reversed video appear on the screen.
7. If you like the Reverse effect, tap Save in the top-right corner and then select Next to continue posting as you normally would.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
A fictional cartoon elephant has sparked fury on TikTok, where users are racking up millions of views with videos ridiculing her