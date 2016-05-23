5 psychological strategies to reverse a bad first impression

1. Allow them to reinterpret your behaviour more positively

Up until recently, scientists believed that it was possible to reverse explicit evaluations -- i.e. our tendency to agree with the statement, 'I don't like that person' -- but it was a lot harder to reverse implicit evaluations -- i.e. the deep-seated likes and dislikes that we aren't necessarily aware of.

Then, in 2015, a pair of researchers at Cornell University found that it was possible to completely change implicit evaluations by giving someone information that put the person's actions in a new context.

In a series of experiments, the researchers had participants read about a man who broke into a house and took precious objects. Unsurprisingly, participants expressed their dislike for him. Even when the researchers gave participants additional information, like the fact that the man had once saved a baby from an oncoming train, participants still didn't like him.

It was only when participants learned that the man had broken into the house to save two kids from a fire that they revised their initial impression of him. Most importantly, when researchers tested participants' implicit evaluations by seeing how they reacted to quick flashes of the man's face, they found that participants saw him positively.

These findings suggest that it helps to show someone that your actions were well-intentioned. For example, maybe you shoved past them in the hallway because you'd just received an urgent phone call from your kid's school. There's a good chance they will rewrite their initial feelings, even those that exist on a subconscious level.