How to reupholster a chair and breathe new life into old furniture

Reupholstering a chair can take some time, but helps breathe new life into your furniture. StockPlanets/Getty Images

Reupholstering a chair is straightforward, but can take some time and requires planning ahead.

Take pictures of the chair before removing the fabric and padding, labeling everything as you go.

Choose a new fabric that can stand up to wear and tear and replace the padding too, if necessary.

If you have a well-loved but worn piece of furniture, you can breathe new life into it by reupholstering. Lots of people recover their furniture, or just change the fabric. But maybe you might want to give your chair a top-to-bottom makeover and try reupholstering it, which involves replacing the fabric, padding and other soft materials.

“If a piece of furniture is made of high-quality materials and well built and has good bones, then reupholstery is a good option,” says Grace Reff, an upholsterer in Nashville, Tennessee.

While complex upholstery should be reserved for the professionals, furniture with simple, straight lines can be reupholstered at home, says Greg Freeman, former upholsterer and founder of Comfort and Flair, a publication focused on home decor.

“A good DIY project would be simple dining room chair seats,” Freeman said. After that, you can move on to more complex projects, like armchairs.

Before you get started

A terribly worn chair may not be worth reupholstering. Shannon Miller/Getty Images

Before you start reupholstering, take a minute to decide whether reupholstering your chair is worth it.

“Not all pieces of furniture are good candidates for reupholstery,” says Reff. Stick to pieces that are made from real wood, or other quality materials that will last for years. Keep in mind that reupholstering can be more expensive than buying a replacement piece.

If you’ve decided to move ahead, find a spot where you can work uninterrupted. Reupholstering a chair can be a long process – taking a day or more – and you’ll want to know that your materials are exactly where you left them. Take a moment to plan your project and consider things like whether the fabric has a pattern that needs to be centered on the chair, as well as what parts of the chair will be reused, like buttons, padding, or decorative trim. Then, take detailed pictures of the chair from multiple angles, focusing on corners and decorative details. ​​

“These photos can be helpful visual references as you reupholster the piece,” Reff says.

What you need Fabric: Roughly ½ a yard per dining room chair; and 7 yards (6.40m) of fabric for an armchair.

Staple lifter: A flat-head screwdriver or pliers will also work.

Screwdriver

Electric staple gun with staples

Knife for cutting foam: Utility knives, bread knives, or electric carving knives work well.

Foam padding

Batting: Cotton or other material used around the edges of the upholstery.

Measuring tape

Scissors

Fabric steamer (optional)

Quick tip: Always have extra fabric on hand to make up for any mistakes or miscalculations. Freeman recommends an extra yard or two. If you end up not using the extra fabric, you can always make matching pillows.



How to reupholster a chair Make sure to label all your pieces and take notes as you reupholster your chair. Daisy-Daisy/Getty Images Unscrew the seat base from the chair. For most dining room chairs, you’ll find screws beneath the seat. Measure each chair and its corresponding seat. Set aside the hardware or screws for later. If you’re refinishing an armchair, you’ll skip this step. Remove the fabric. Loosen the staples holding the original fabric on the cushion. Remove the fabric, batting, and foam, but don’t throw anything away. If you’re refinishing an armchair, remove the fabric pieces one by one, labeling each with its position. Remove the padding. Try to remove it piece by piece, labeling each with its position and keeping them on-hand to serve as templates for the new material. Cut the foam. Using the seat base as a template, cut the new foam to the exact same size and shape. For an armchair, use the old padding as a template. Repeat this for each piece of padding. Trim the batting. Batting is used to soften the edges of an upholstered chair, pulling foam downward at the edges. To cut the right size, place the new foam on the seat cover. Then, place that face down on the batting. Cut all sides of the batting so that they overhang the seat by about three inches. Staple the batting. Pull it over each side and staple tightly around the edges. The edges should appear curved. Cut out your new fabric. Use the old piece as a template. Remember that the new padding might be thicker, so take that into account. The fabric should overhang each side by 3 inches (8cm) to give you enough room to staple. Staple the fabric. First, put one staple in each side to keep the fabric centered. Then, work your way around the seat, adding staples every 2 inches (5cm), about 1 inch (3cm) from the edge of the seat. Pull the corners tightly to get a smooth, flat finish. Trim excess fabric. Add a dust cover to the bottom. This optional step gives dining chairs a more finished look. A dust cover is a lightweight, breathable fabric that is folded to have a clean edge, then stapled over the unfinished edges of the upholstery fabric. Reattach the cushioned seats to the chair frames with the same screws you set aside earlier. If you’re working on an armchair, start with the back cushion, followed by the seat. Next, attach the inside arm panels, the outside arm panels, and then the back panel.

Tips and tricks for reupholstering your chair

Choose the right fabric. The durability of fabric is measured in double rubs, a unit of measuring how wear and tear will affect fabric. If you’re refinishing a piece that will be used daily, opt for a fabric with at least 15,000 double rubs.

The durability of fabric is measured in double rubs, a unit of measuring how wear and tear will affect fabric. If you’re refinishing a piece that will be used daily, opt for a fabric with at least 15,000 double rubs. Stain or paint first. If you’re refinishing the wood parts of a chair, do that before you add new fabric.

If you’re refinishing the wood parts of a chair, do that before you add new fabric. Take pictures. Once you’ve deconstructed your chair, it can be hard to put it back together. Take lots of pictures, particularly of detailed areas, to make reassembly easier.

Once you’ve deconstructed your chair, it can be hard to put it back together. Take lots of pictures, particularly of detailed areas, to make reassembly easier. Steam your fabrics. Using the old fabric cuts as templates is a great way to work, but most old coverings are often crumbled and misshapen. Steaming them can give you a more accurate template.

Using the old fabric cuts as templates is a great way to work, but most old coverings are often crumbled and misshapen. Steaming them can give you a more accurate template. Wear eye protection. If you’re reupholstering an older piece or one that is moldy, consider wearing a mask as well.

Insider’s takeaway

To reupholster a chair well, move slowly and pay attention to detail, realizing that the measurements and details of the finished product are right before you. Deconstruct the chair with care so that you can use the old fabric and cushioning to guide your rebuild. Remember, upholstery is often a slow process.

“Patience is the key,” says Freeman.