Here's how to return your Galaxy Note 7 before it explodes

Samsung has issued a worldwide recall

of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, just two weeks after it launched to near-universal acclaim

.

The Korean company confirmed that a (very low) risk of faulty, potentially explosive batteries is to blame, and that all sales of the high-end handset have immediately been halted. Some 2.5 million units will be affected.

This is

very bad news for Samsung, both financially and perceptually. More importantly, it’s a real pain in the neck for anyone with an $850 phone they now have to give back.

The dust is still settling on the whole mess, but for now, here’s how you can go about doing returning your Galaxy Note 7 if you already bought one.

Samsung says it will replace current Galaxy Note 7 devices with a new model “over the coming weeks.” There won’t be any fee for doing so. Samsung’s customer service line is 1-800-726-7864.

Verizon says it’s waiving the restocking fee for any customers that want to return or exchange their Galaxy Note 7 up through September 30. That fee usually goes for $35. As with most of these carriers, you’ll need to visit one of its stores or mail the device back yourself.

T-Mobile says its customers can return the Note 7 for a full refund, instead of the usual $50 fee. That refund applies to both the device itself and any “Note 7 accessories” you bought along with it. You’ll have to visit a store or call 1-800-937-8997 to get that refund, which you can then use to buy a “similar device or any device in T-Mobile’s stores,” a new Note 7 included. T-Mobile was not immediately available to comment on what a “similar device” consists of. The carrier expects new Note 7s to arrive within the next two weeks. If you took advantage of the pre-order deal that offered a free year of Netflix with your purchase, you’ll be able to keep that subscription.

Sprint’s official statement says Note 7 owners should go to a nearby store to exchange their device. It, too, will offer customers a “similar device until the issue is resolved.” Again, Sprint wasn’t immediately available to give more specifics.

In a statement, AT&T says it is still determining what its exchange process will be, and that it will provide more information later Friday. We’ll update once it does.

