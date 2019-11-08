How to retrieve deleted emails on iPhone in 2 ways, whether or not you recently deleted them

- The Mail app makes it easy to retrieve deleted emails on your iPhone in two ways.
- If you accidentally deleted an email on your iPhone or want an old email back, follow these simple steps.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Mail app on iPhone is an easy way to see all your mailboxes in one place, right on the home screen of your phone. The app offers easy swiping methods to mark, archive, or delete emails.
However, it’s sometimes very easy to swipe or hit the wrong button by accident, and delete or archive an email you meant to keep.
If you do this, don’t worry – there are a couple of easy ways to get that email back. You can do it immediately, or if you did’t realise that you made a mistake right away, you can do it later.
Either way, here is how to retrieve deleted emails on your iPhone.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
How to retrieve a deleted email on your iPhone if you recently deleted it
1. With the Mail app open, shake your phone back and forth.
2. A box titled “Undo Trash” will appear. Tap “Undo.” The email should reappear in your inbox.
Note that this method will only work if deleting or archiving the email was the last action you took on the app.
If you did something after that, like opened a new email, follow these instructions instead:
How to retrieve a deleted email on your iPhone if you did not recently delete it
1. On the Mail app, tap “Mailboxes” in the upper left-hand corner.
2. Tap the sixth item on the list, “Trash,” next to the trashcan icon.
3. Open the email you wish to retrieve.
4. Tap the arrow symbol in the bottom right-hand corner.
5. In the pop-up menu, tap “Move Message,” at the bottom.
6. In the new menu, tap “Inbox,” at the top. The message will now reappear in your inbox.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to right-click on your iPhone to access shortcuts and other functions
-
How to mark all emails as read on your iPhone in 4 steps
-
How to remove an email account from your iPhone in 5 simple steps
-
How to search for an email on your iPhone, in the Mail or Gmail app
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.