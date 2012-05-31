Here's What To Do If Your iPad Is Completely Frozen

Whether you’re using it to play Angry Birds or stream Arrested Development on Netflix, the iPad can freeze without warning.



If the iPad is completely unresponsive to touch, you just might have to restart the thing. Watch the video below to find out how you can restart your iPad and make it work normally again:

Produced By William Wei

