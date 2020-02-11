How to restart any Apple TV model in 3 ways, to fix glitches and other issues

Apple/Business Insider It should only take a minute to restart any Apple TV model.

You can restart an Apple TV in three ways: through a remote shortcut, through the Settings app, or by unplugging it.

It can be useful to restart your Apple TV occasionally, especially if you’re experiencing bugs or glitches.

Since the Apple TV doesn’t have a power button, you can’t physically restart it from the device unless you unplug and plug it back in.

Restarting can be useful for several reasons, especially if your Apple TV is frozen or needs to be troubleshooted.

Luckily, there are ways to restart an Apple TV that are easier than unplugging it from the wall. Here’s how to restart your Apple TV in two ways, using the remote and Settings app.

How to restart an Apple TV



First, you can use the remote.

If you have a Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote – this remote has a touchpad and a microphone button – hold down the Home and Menu buttons until the light on your Apple TV flashes. Let go when the light on your Apple TV starts flashing and it will restart.

Apple The Home button has an icon that looks like a TV screen.

If you have an older Apple TV Remote, hold the Menu and down buttons until the light on your Apple TV flashes. Let go, and your device will reset.

Apple You’ll want to hold down the ‘Menu’ and down buttons.

You can also restart your Apple TV by going through the Settings app.

On an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD:



1. Open the Settings app, which has an icon that looks like a grey gear.

2. Scroll down to and click on “System.”

3. Select “Restart.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select the ‘Restart’ option.

Your Apple TV will take a moment to restart.

On an Apple TV 3 or older:



1. Open your Settings app.

2. Open the “General” menu.

3. Scroll to and click on “Restart.”

If for some reason your remote isn’t working and you can’t use it to restart your device, instead unplug your Apple TV, wait for six seconds, and then plug it back in.

