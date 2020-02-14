How to restart your Amazon Fire Stick in 3 different ways

Amazon You can restart your Amazon Fire Stick in a few ways.

The Amazon Fire Stick is one of the most popular media streaming devices available right now. Not only can you shop on Amazon using a Fire Stick, but you can also stream movies and TV shows on apps like Hulu, Netflix, or even YouTube.

However, like most devices, sometimes your Fire Stick can suffer from performance issues and has to be troubleshooted.

How to restart your Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Each method for restarting your Amazon Fire Stick is fairly simple and should only take a few minutes.

Here are three different ways to restart your Amazon Fire Stick.

Unplug your Amazon Fire Stick

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Unplug and then plug your device back into your television and wait for it to turn back on.

Locate where your Amazon Fire Stick device is connected to your television, and then unplug it from your TV or your wall outlet. After unplugging it, wait a few seconds and then plug your Fire Stick back in.

Restart your Amazon Fire Stick in Settings

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider In ‘My Fire TV’ scroll down and click ‘Restart.’

1. Scroll up on the Amazon Fire Stick home screen on your TV and highlight the “Home” tab. Then, scroll to the right and click on “Settings.”

2. Scroll to the right and click on “My Fire TV.”

3. In “My Fire TV,” scroll down and click on “Restart” and your Fire Stick will automatically restart.

Restart your Amazon Fire Stick using your remote

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Press the ‘Home’ button on your remote for a few seconds.

1. Turn on your TV and wait for your screen to display your Fire Stick home screen.

2. On your remote, press and hold the “Home” button for a few seconds. Using your remote click on “Settings.”

3. In “Settings” scroll down and click “My Fire TV” and then scroll down and click “Restart” to restart your device.

