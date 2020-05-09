How to restart a game on your iPhone and clear the app’s data in iCloud

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You should restart a game on your iPhone if it’s running slow or keeps crashing.

If you want to restart a game on your iPhone, deleting and redownloading the app can do the trick.

You should also delete the app’s data in iCloud to completely restart the game on your phone if you’ve saved the game’s progress to iCloud.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have a game on your iPhone that you want to start over – maybe because you messed up, or maybe because you love it so much that you want to play it again – your first instinct is probably to delete it and redownload it from the App Store.

If you have iCloud turned on, though, it’s not that easy – iCloud can remember your saved data for the game even after you delete the app.

The good news is, though, there’s still a way you can start your game fresh again – you just have to delete the game’s data from iCloud itself.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to restart a game on your iPhone

1. First, delete the app from your phone.

2. Once the app is deleted, open your Settings.

3. Tap your Apple ID at the top.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to Settings and then tap your Apple ID.

4. At the top of the apps menu, tap “iCloud.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘iCloud.’

5. Under “Storage,” tap “Manage Storage.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Manage Storage.’

6. Find the name of the app under the list of apps in your iCloud and tap it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Find the name of your gaming app in your list.

7. Underneath the app name, tap “Delete Data.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete Data.’

8. Tap “OK to confirm.”

9. Redownload the app from the App Store. It should now have no memory of your game progress.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.