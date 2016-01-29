Here's how to respond to weird interview questions you may hear from major companies like Google and Apple

Big, popular companies like Google and Apple are known for lots of things — like the perks, the pay, and the culture.

But they’re also notorious for asking bizarre interview questions.

Tomas Ondrejka explains in a recent blog post on Kickresume.com that employers tend to throw curveballs like “One a scale of one to 10, how weird are you?” to determine the job seeker’s analytical thinking skills; to see how the candidate reacts to something they did not expect; and to figure out whether this person can think on their feet and outside the box.

“Your answer doesn’t have to be especially brilliant, but it should be somehow creative,” he writes. “Take your time to think about it, but don’t end up staring into the wall for a few minutes. Try to highlight some of your strengths in your answer. Think of something that wouldn’t be a standard answer to the question. Make yourself easy to remember! If you can’t think of anything interesting, just say an honest answer. It is much better than saying nothing.”

Here are some weird questions companies like Tesla, Virgin, and Amazon have asked job candidates — and some ideas for how to answer them:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: Harmless lies that can help you ace your job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.