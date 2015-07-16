How to make text bigger on your iPhone so you can actually read it

Reading on your phone’s tiny screen has never been an easy task. Even if you have Apple’s monstrous 5.5 inch screen on the iPhone 6 Plus, it’s still much smaller than your average paperback book. Here’s how to increase your iPhone’s font size so you can get back to reading “War and Peace” on your smartphone.
