How to resize a layer in Photoshop in 4 simple steps

- You can resize a layer in Photoshop in just a few steps using the Free Transform tool.
- As you’re resizing, you can lock in your layer’s proportions when you manipulate it, or change the dimensions with ease.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tinkering with the size of text and images is critical to the design process, especially when you want to craft an elegantly balanced composition.
Using the “Free Transform” tool in Photoshop, you can resize layers of a Photoshop project with ease.
And you can lock or unlock the dimensions of a layer as you resize it – so there’s no accidental distortions of height or width to worry about.
Here are four simple steps you’ll need to take to resize a layer in Photoshop 2020.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Adobe Photoshop (From $US129.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to resize a layer in Photoshop
1. Select the layer you want to resize. This can be found in the “Layers” panel on the right side of the screen.
2. Go to “Edit” on your top menu bar and then click “Free Transform.” The resize bars will pop up over the layer.
3. Drag and drop the layer to your desired size. To manipulate the height and width, hold the shift key as you drag.
4. Mark the check mark in the top options bar. The words “Commit transform (enter)” will appear when you float your cursor over the checkmark. You can also press Enter for Windows or Return for macOS to finalise the resize.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to change the background colour of your photos in Photoshop to make your images more striking
-
How to rotate an image in Photoshop in 4 simple steps
-
How to resize an image in Photoshop and save it for optimal use on the web
-
How to undo in Photoshop, depending on which version of Photoshop you have
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.