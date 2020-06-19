How to reset your Apple ID password when you've forgotten it or lost your device

JKstock/Shutterstock.com If you don’t have access to your Apple device or can’t remember your password, there are three workarounds for reseting your Apple ID password.

Apple offers several ways to reset your Apple ID password depending on your access to personal devices and their operating systems.

To reset your Apple ID password through a browser, you’ll need access to one of your Apple devices and your Apple ID email.

The Apple Support app can help you reset your Apple ID password from someone else’s device, but they will need iOS 13.1 or higher to download it.

Apple users can also reset their Apple ID password using the Find My iPhone app on iPhones, iPads, or iPod Touches with iOS 9 to iOS 12 operating systems.

Forgetting a password can feel like the end of the world, especially when it’s the password to an account like your Apple ID. Your Apple ID gives you access to your iCloud, devices, and more, and without it, you’re locked out of an essential part of your personal and even professional life.

For those who have access to at least one of their Apple devices, the process for resetting your Apple ID is pretty straightforward on a browser. If you don’t have your device, you’ll have to use workarounds like the Find My iPhone app.

You can also download the Apple Support app onto someone else’s device and try to reset your password that way. Any information you enter during the process will not be stored on the device.

Here are a few ways you can try and reset your Apple ID password.

How to reset your Apple ID password with the Find My iPhone app on your own or someone else’s device

1. Download the Find My iPhone app if it’s not already, then open it on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

2. On the sign-in screen erase the Apple ID field if it isn’t empty.

Abbey White/Business Insider You may see someone else’s Apple ID username.

3. If you don’t see a sign on screen, choose “Sign Out,” then clear the Apple ID field.

4. Tap “Forgot Apple ID or Password” link.

5. Enter the device’s passcode.

Abbey White/Business Insider You will need to ask the device owner for the passcode if it isn’t your device.

6. Enter your new password and enter it again to verify it.

Abbey White/Business Insider Your Apple ID password must be at least 8 characters and feature numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters.

7. Select “Next” in the upper right-hand corner to confirm the change.

8. Select “Next” and follow the prompts to receive confirmation of the password change.

How to reset your Apple ID password with the Apple Support App using someone else’s iPhone or iPad

1. Download the Apple Support app.

2. After opening the app, tap “Products.”

3. Scroll down until you see “Apple ID,” and tap it.

Abbey White/Business Insider This option is featured next to a palette of app icons, right above the Apple Music icon.

4. Select “Forgot Apple ID Password.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This is the first menu option under topics.

5. Choose “Get Started.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will launch the process of resetting your password.

6. Tap the “A different Apple ID” link.

7. Enter the Apple ID you want to reset the password for.

8. Select “Next” and follow the prompts to receive confirmation of the password change.

How to reset your Apple ID password on your web browser with one of your Apple devices

1. Go to your Apple ID page.

2. Click the “Forgot Apple ID or password?” link.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can find this link beneath the Apple ID box.

3. Enter your Apple ID.

Abbey White/Business Insider If you’ve forgotten your Apple ID, you can use the blue ‘look it up’ link on the page.

4. Enter the phone number associated with your Apple ID account, then press “Continue.”

Abbey White/Business Insider Apple will help you remember the number associated with your account by giving you the last two digits.

5. Apple will send a desktop or mobile notification to all your registered devices, prompting you to reset your password through one.

6. If you have your devices, you can follow the prompts to change your Apple ID password for a successful reset.

