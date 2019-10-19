How to reset and change your voicemail password on an iPhone without calling your voicemail

Melanie Weir
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesYou can reset your voicemail password on an iPhone in your phone’s settings.

Long gone are the days in which you had to dial a number, and then dial your voicemail password when prompted by a robotic voice.

Nowadays, you can reset your voicemail password with just a few taps. This is great when you want to protect those voicemails from being seen or heard by anyone else.

Luckily, the iPhone still allows you to have a passcode for your voicemail, on top of the password you set to open your device.

Here is how to change your iPhone voicemail password.

How to reset your voicemail password on an iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down to the item “Phone.” This option has a green icon with a picture of a traditional phone to the left of it. Tap this option.

Photo 1Melanie Weir/Business InsiderScroll down to the Phone option.

3. On the next page, scroll down to the option labelled “Change Voicemail Password.” Unlike the other options on this list, the text for this one is in blue. Tap this option.

Photo 2Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Change Voicemail Password.’

4. You’ll be prompted with a keypad that asks you to enter a new voicemail password. You may enter a password no less than four, and no more than ten digits long.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderEnter your new password.

5. Once you’ve entered your desired password, tap “Done” in the upper right hand corner.

6. You will be prompted to re-enter the new password, to ensure that it’s correct. Do so, then tap “Done” again.

You’ve now successfully reset and changed your voicemail password.

