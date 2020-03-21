How to reset your Slack password in 2 different ways

- You can reset your Slack password whether you’re signed or have forgotten your password.
- A Slack password needs to be at least six characters long, and previous passwords can’t be reused.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
As working remotely has become more common in recent years, a lot of us are getting acquainted with Slack, an online tool that can be instrumental toward collaborating with a team virtually.
And as you learn your way around Slack, a familiar problem with the new technology might arise – forgetting your password.
Fortunately, whether you want to change your password while signed into Slack for security reasons, or you need to reset it in order to regain access to a Slack workspace, it’s easy to reset your password on Slack.
Here’s how.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to reset Slack password while signed out
1. Open your web browser of choice and go to slack.com/signin.
2. Enter your workspace’s Slack URL, and click “Continue.”
3. Beneath the sign-in form, click “Forgot password.”
4. You’ll be taken to a page where you can enter your Slack-associated email address. Enter it, and click “Get Reset Link.”
5. Open the email from Slack, and click “Choose a New Password.”
6. You’ll be redirected to a Password Reset form. Choose a new password, entering it twice to confirm it, and click “Change my password.”
How to reset Slack password while signed in
1. Open the Slack app on a PC or Mac.
2. Click your workspace’s name, located in the top left and select “Profile & account” from the dropdown menu.
3. A “Workspace Directory” page will pop out on the right side. Select the three vertical dots icon to access more options, and choose “Account settings.”
4. You’ll be redirected from the Slack app to a Slack URL. On that webpage, click “expand” next to the “Password” category.
5. Enter your current password, a new password, and then click “Save Password” to finish.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to set a reminder in Slack to stay on top of your tasks and meetings
-
How to make a Slack channel private if it’s public, or create a new private channel
-
How to leave a Slack workspace in 2 simple steps
-
How to delete a Slack channel to keep your workspace organised
-
How to archive a Slack channel on a computer or mobile device
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.